Thursday’s Headlines: De Blasio’s Big Dig Edition

The big news yesterday was broken by Dana Rubinstein at Politico: Mayor de Blasio had thrown out his own Department of Transportation’s plan for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in favor of creating a panel of experts to come up with something better. We likened it to what Gov. Cuomo did with his own experts’ plan for the L train fix. For a split second, we worried if we’d gone too far. And then the Twittersphere confirmed that maybe we didn’t go far enough!

Other coverage was provided by Gothamist (which led with the Cuomo reference), Curbed (which put the Cuomo reference in the fourth graph), the Daily News (which really led with the Cuomo thing), Patch (which only evoked Cuomo in a tweet!), and the Wall Street Journal (no Cuomo!).

The issue was discussed at length at a Town Hall meeting in Brooklyn Heights last night. Brian Howald has a must-read Twitter stream.

In other news: