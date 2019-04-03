Wednesday’s Headlines: For Whom the Toll Tolls Edition

That was fast. Roughly one day after New York State made history by setting up a congestion pricing cordon around Manhattan’s central business district, the backlash began. We mentioned it in our story about the coming carveout crisis, but the Daily News’s Clayton Guse devoted a whole story to a new Quinnipiac poll showing New Yorkers don’t have much confidence that the tolls will work.

Meanwhile, the Post (and amNY and the WSJ) also covered the poll, but the Post also focused on how the politicians put off setting the actual toll tolls until after the 2020 election.

Reminder: Support for congestion pricing only improves after it’s in place and starts working. So stop watching the polls, pols.