Thursday’s Headlines: Calling It Like We See It Edition

Our reporters don’t wear kid gloves and they don’t pull punches. So we were very happy to see some positive results yesterday from some aggressive reporting earlier in the week. First, we learned that congestion pricing opponent Rodneyse Bichotte had flipped and is now a supporter of tolling drivers to enter central Manhattan. Then we learned that the MTA had backed away from the ledge of asking the NYPD to crack down on fare beaters — a trial balloon that we criticized as “bus and frisk” because of the Police Department’s infamous legacy of stopping hundreds of thousands of people in minority communities even though they had done nothing wrong.

And today, the mayor will announce that he is reducing the size of the city car fleet — the fleet that we have pointed out many times has grown tremendously under … this mayor. So, we’ll be there at the announcement to ask the tough questions.

For now, though, here’s yesterday’s news: