Monday’s Headlines: What’s Up with Rodneyse Bichotte Edition

Sunday was about as fun a day as we ink-stained pixel-pushing reporters get. Two Assembly Members, plus four other drivers, decided to stand in public to decry congestion pricing. Except scores of congestion pricing supporters found out, and staged their own counter-protest. Not that we’re picking sides, but it is absolutely thrilling to hear members of the public scream expletives in the face of elected officials, who aren’t used to being confronted so vigorously.

The main target of the protesters’ ire was Brooklyn Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte (left), who has now earned two straight days of “Did Rodneyse Bichotte really say that?” coverage in Streetsblog. Yes, people, she did.

Other outlets also covered the press conference, which was hosted by David Weprin:

Like Streetsblog, the Daily News’s Clayton Guse also focused on Bichotte’s denial of Census data showing 1.9 percent of her constituents even drive into Manhattan. And Guse added a nice detail: “Both Weprin and Bichotte left the heated press conference by cars that appeared to be parked illegally.”

Vin Barone at amNY played it straight.

