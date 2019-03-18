Monday’s Headlines: Reckless Cops Today on NY1

We’ll cap off our week of investigations into the horrendous driving records of NYPD officers with a 6:30 a.m. spot on NY1’s “Mornings on 1” show today — hopefully Pat Kiernan will share a banquette with our editor Gersh Kuntzman instead of the cold anchor desk. But we’re just pleased that the affable Canadian has seen the importance of coverage that has revealed many recidivist reckless drivers among the NYPD rank-and-file.

We put up two more stories on the subject this morning. Check them out. And now that Kiernan has anointed these stories as crucial, maybe the rest of the mainstream media will follow (hint, hint).

Meanwhile, here’s the news: