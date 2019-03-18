Monday’s Headlines: Reckless Cops Today on NY1
We’ll cap off our week of investigations into the horrendous driving records of NYPD officers with a 6:30 a.m. spot on NY1’s “Mornings on 1” show today — hopefully Pat Kiernan will share a banquette with our editor Gersh Kuntzman instead of the cold anchor desk. But we’re just pleased that the affable Canadian has seen the importance of coverage that has revealed many recidivist reckless drivers among the NYPD rank-and-file.
We put up two more stories on the subject this morning. Check them out. And now that Kiernan has anointed these stories as crucial, maybe the rest of the mainstream media will follow (hint, hint).
Meanwhile, here’s the news:
- While Mayor de Blasio was in New Hampshire acting like he’s running for president, activists and family members held a memorial ride for Robert Spencer, the cyclist who was killed on Thursday. Spencer’s family vented its anger on the de Blasio administration for not better protecting cyclists.
- Daily News newcomer Clayton Guse made a splash on Sunday with his investigation into which neighborhoods have the oldest buses. Guse reported that poor neighborhoods have the oldest buses, but the accompanying map also made it clear that Manhattan and plenty of well-off neighborhoods are also burdened by old buses (Staten Island and white parts of Brooklyn have the newest buses). But the bottom line is that there are too many old buses in this city (NYDN). Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will rally at 11 a.m. at the New York City Transit Authority’s Brooklyn headquarters.
- Vin Barone at amNY did a long piece about the many options for fixing (or just eliminating) the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. It’s worth revisiting what Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg told Streetsblog last year (she ain’t tearing down the BQE, people).
- Ever wonder what happens to recidivist pervs on the subway? So did the New York Post.
- Just what Gov. Cuomo needed as he’s trying to pass congestion pricing: A revolt by Democratic leaders. (WSJ)
- Double-duty Guse also had a story about the extension of the Access-a-Ride cab program. (NYDN) (In fairness, double-duty Barone also wrote about the move in amNY.)
- Car mayhem on Staten Island. (NYDN)
- Check out this awesome TransitCenter video about the problem of too many bus stops.
- And, finally, Streetfilms auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr. — aka “the Orson Welles of the street” — is back with a new video about the joy of cycling (it features Friends of Streetsblog Paul Steely White, Gabe Klein and Karen Overton).