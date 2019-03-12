School Bus Driver Kills Senior in the Bronx; No Arrests

A Bronx pedestrian crossing in a marked crosswalk and with the light was run down and killed by the driver of a schoolbus on Monday, but the careless operator remained on the scene and was not charged, police said.

According to the NYPD, the 80-year-old pedestrian — whose name was not initially released — was crossing Boston Road at around 6 p.m. when the 52-year-old driver of a yellow Chevrolet Express school bus hit her as he attempted to turn from Wilkins Avenue onto Boston Road.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she died.

“There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing,” police said, adding that there were no children aboard the bus.

Boston Road in the Charlotte Garden section of the Bronx is particularly dangerous, statistics show. Since 2017, there have been 14 crashes injuring one cyclist and two pedestrians at the intersection of Wilkins Avenue and Boston Road alone. Over the same period, the three block portion of Boston Road near the crash has been the site of 69 crashes, injuring one cyclist and nine pedestrians.

In a separate incident, CBS2 reported early this morning that another pedestrian had been killed in a hit-and-run at Bruckner Boulevard and Country Club Road near the Bruckner Expressway. Police have not released details on that crash.

To put road carnage in perspective, in just the 12 months of 2018, the Bronx had 33,306 reported crashes — the equivalent of 91 per day. Those crashes injured 434 cyclists, 1,753 pedestrians and 7,675 motorists, and killed two cyclists, 19 pedestrians and 17 motorists.