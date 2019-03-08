Friday’s Headlines: Trouble in Paradise Edition

It was an incredibly slow news day yesterday … for the mainstream media, that is. We at Streetsblog were burning the (carbon-free) candle all day with stories about a woman run over by a reckless, uncharged driver, trouble for the 14th Street “busway,” a great new speed camera bill from newly elected State Senator Andrew Gounardes and a story every other media outlet should pick up: How Mayor de Blasio’s plan to build or buy parking for cops will fail on multiple levels.

We even had time to cover a press conference featuring Jimmy Van Bramer’s Mets winter gloves. (This is our year.)

And now the other news: