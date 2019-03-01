Friday’s Headlines: Even Kids Know Parking Lots Are Wasteful Edition

Wait a second: There’s a kid’s book about parking lots?

Yes! And it may be the only kid’s book blurbed by parking guru and Friend of Streetsblog Donald Shoup. We found out about it, thanks to a tip from our friends at the “War on Cars” podcast. The book apparently teaches kids how many better things grownups could be doing with wasteful, inefficient parking lots.

No wonder Shoup said the book will “entertain children [and] subtly educate them about cities, economics, and the environment.”

So go out there and buy “Spot’s Parking Lot” by Bridget C. Brown.

OK, that’s all from the Streetsblog Review of Books. Here’s the rest of the day’s important news:

