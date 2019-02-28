Thursday’s Headlines: Yes, The Mayor Rode The Subway Edition

Wow, what a day. We got to watch the mayor get chauffeured from the Upper East Side to his Park Slope gym, then watch him walk two blocks to the subway (while someone else drove his car to City Hall), then watch him pitch his congestion pricing-MTA restructuring plan to straphangers, then be asked a softball question that only ended up revealing how rarely the mayor rides the subway, and then receive kudos from Streetsblog for finally getting on board with tolling drivers. Good times!

Here’s how that story played out, plus the other news:

In other news: