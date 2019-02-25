Monday’s Headlines: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back Edition

On Sunday, the Daily News double-barreled the pain with Clayton Guse’s story about declining ridership (prompting a solid Aaron Gordon tweet) and Dan Rivoli’s exclusive about how the MTA is already backtracking on the number of stations it says it can make handicapped-accessible — which advocates predicted last month would happen. And the paper’s op-ed section doubled-down on its support for congestion pricing, with an editorial and a column by Gov. Cuomo’s budget director Robert Mujica that called on legislators to stop pretending.

And yet it all comes during some good service news for the MTA, reported by Jose Martinez of The City and Vin Barone of amNY (though the Post did report on one type of service that no one wants).

Here’s the rest of the news:

First of all, it’s going to be incredibly windy today.

In case you missed it, the News reported that the Department of Sanitation has concluded that creating a zoned system for private carters will make the city cleaner and safer.

The Bike Snob did a deep dive on the NYPD’s infuriating practice of ticketing cyclists when a cyclist has been killed. (Outside)

A taxi driver hit a woman in Queens, then fled. He was soon caught, though it’s unclear if he’ll be charged. The victim remains in critical condition. (NYPost)

Police say they have arrested the hit-and-run driver who killed MD Rajon last year in Brooklyn. (NYPD via Twitter)

Bridge-shopping — it’s a thing. Traffic on the new Tappan Zee Bridge is up and traffic on the George Washington Bridge is down. (LoHud)

Gothamist really loves this real-time video of a run on the A train.

Credit where due: amNY got more public advocate candidates to respond to the paper’s campaign questionnaire than we did (though we asked a lot more street safety questions!).

And, finally, car carnage in Jersey City (ABC News) prompts an epic tweet by Peter Krupa.