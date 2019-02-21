Thursday’s Headlines: Race Against the Machine Edition

So our friends at Transportation Alternatives walked alongside a 14th Street bus yesterday — and the bus won by just five seconds, as Gothamist reported. The goal was to show that 14th Street still needs a dedicated bus lane and car-free conditions that were promised as a mitigation during the now-scrubbed L-train shutdown.

The lousy bus service on 14th Street persists even without the shutdown, so why not solve the problem?

Too bad the activists picked a school vacation week to prove their point. They would have easily beaten the bus in normal traffic.

Here’s the rest of the news: