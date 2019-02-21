Thursday’s Headlines: Race Against the Machine Edition

So our friends at Transportation Alternatives walked alongside a 14th Street bus yesterday — and the bus won by just five seconds, as Gothamist reported. The goal was to show that 14th Street still needs a dedicated bus lane and car-free conditions that were promised as a mitigation during the now-scrubbed L-train shutdown.

The lousy bus service on 14th Street persists even without the shutdown, so why not solve the problem?

Too bad the activists picked a school vacation week to prove their point. They would have easily beaten the bus in normal traffic.

Here’s the rest of the news:

  • Mayor de Blasio will make his loooong-awaited announcement about placard abuse today at 2:30 p.m. Aaron Naparstek offered a possible preview.
  • Some of the many public advocate candidates debated on NY1. It’s archived here. Earlier in the day, StreetsPAC endorsed Melissa Mark-Viverito. Check Streetsblog later for the candidates’ responses to our street safety questionnaires!
  • The de Blasio administration lied to FEMA in 2014 … to get more city cars! (NYDN, NY Times) Meanwhile, the Post joined Streetsblog in noticing that Mayor Vision Zero has a lot more city cars than his predecessor!
  • Why is putting benches for pedestrians so controversial? Park Slope’s community board voted 16-13 in favor of installing “street seats” on the neighborhood’s main shopping strip. Reminder: this program does not rob space from pedestrians — it takes it away from drivers. Oh… (Patch)
  • Carnage in Rockland County. (NYDN)
  • And, finally, we don’t see Mayor de Blasio on Time magazine’s cover of Dem hopefuls.

  • Larry Littlefield

    On the way to 100 Democratic candidates, all striving for attention. Will not one of them raise the generational equity issue?
    http://www.if.org.uk/2019/01/15/generational-inequity-in-the-usa-state-and-local-government/
    When I first realized that a negative trend in the economy and society was being amped up by public policy, the disadvantaged generations were those under age 30.
    A decade later it was those under age 40. Then those under age 50. And now those under age 60, aside from, I guess, tech tycoons and certain unionized public employees (who got some benefits from screwing those now under 40).
    And yet this situation is still under Omerta, and most public policy proposals that are advanced would just make it worse.
    Blame Generation Greed. Blame my generation, Generation Apathy. But the people in the picture? The are just taking advantage of the situation the rest of us have allowed to occur to slither up the greasy pole.