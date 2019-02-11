Monday’s Headlines: Ruben Diaz Sr.’s Open Homophobia Edition
We’re a registered non-profit, so we can’t endorse or criticize politicians, but we can cover their positions and statements. So in case you missed it, Council Member Ruben Diaz Sr. made remarks that were objectively homophobic and will likely lead to him losing leadership posts in the Council — and maybe his seat, as Jimmy Van Bramer suggested. So stay tuned.
For now, here’s the rest of the news:
- Proving once again that she is a national treasure, Nicole Gelinas argued in the New York Post that drivers need to pay more to use New York City streets — and congestion pricing is just the start.
- In addition to his scoop today, Streetsblog’s David Meyer had a nice scooplet about a new placard that may be showing up soon at an illegal parking spot near you.
- In case you missed it, Comptroller Scott Stringer put out a report late last week slamming the MTA for a culture of “obfuscation,” which must be a fancy word for all those garbled announcements. (NYDN, amNY)
- Following Dana Rubinstein’s take last week, the Times metro section finally weighed in on Gov. Cuomo’s mockery of an MTA station-cleaning effort.
- The A train has some new cars (Jose Martinez via Twitter)
- Car carnage in Long Island and Queens (NY Post) and more in Long Island (NYDN)