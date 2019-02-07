Thursday’s Headlines: Google It — Our Google Story is National News

We were very happy to see the national media pick up on our exclusive story about Google’s new Maps feature tipping off drivers to the locations of New York City’s hard-fought speed cameras. NBC Nightly News did a web story and a video segment (alas, no mention of Streetsblog), both of which made a unmentioned case for public oversight, or at least debate, over who gets to decide what is in the interest of public safety and what is a private company just trying to make some money. The Daily News, Gothamist, Fox5NY, amNY and the New York Times also covered the controversy, with amNY and the Times giving us a hat tip, even.

Streetsblog followed the story today with Google finally breaking its silence.

Here’s the rest of the day’s news: