Tuesday’s Headlines: On the Airwaves Edition
As promised, our editor went on Arthur Schwartz’s show on WBAI radio on Monday night and, objectively speaking, got the better of the Greenwich Village car owner and anti-bus-lane agitator. But you don’t have to believe us. Click here to listen to the stirring half-hour broadcast. (OK, so it’s not War on Cars, but it’s a good segment.)
And now, the news:
- The Landmarks Preservation Commission and other groups say they will sue to block the city from implementing its plan for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway reconstruction. Gov. Cuomo, it’s your move. (NY Post)
- Great tabloid minds think alike? Hours after Streetsblog posted a story about how much carnage occurred on New York City streets in January, the New York Post followed with its own version. (Fun fact: Danielle Furfaro’s article oddly quoted Assembly Member William Colton, who is certainly no livable streets leader.)
- Two lovebirds have made it their mission to promote subway etiquette. (amNY)
- The Times got overly alarmist on a slight uptick in subway crime, which is a tiny fraction of what it was during the bad old days. But even low crime is too much on the governor’s transit system, so you know who to call.
- And finally, considering that the federal government once rounded up and gassed all of the geese in Prospect Park, it was odd to see that a lone goose delayed subway service in Brooklyn for hours. Kudos to Natalie O’Neill’s goose-pun-filled rewrite job in the NY Post, though like O’Neill, Gothamist also failed to mention the 2010 goose-icide so breathlessly covered by the once-great Brooklyn Paper. On the plus side (at least for geese), the city is considering a ban on foie-gras. (Gothamist)