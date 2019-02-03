Sunnyside Spruced Up By Bike Lane Supporters

A hearty band of activists — and Mets-loving Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer — cleaned up the protected bike lanes on Skillman and 43rd avenues on Saturday, providing the latest demonstration that the community supports the lanes.

Streetfilms director Clarence Eckerson Jr. captured the action as a dozen or so residents cleared clogged storm drains, picked up trash and kept the well-used bike lanes clear (video below).

“I’m thrilled that in 20-degree weather, you’d have so many people out to clean the neighborhood,” said Van Bramer who donned New York Mets gloves. “This is about the community not only making it safer, but more beautiful as well.”

A well-maintained bike lane has another advantage, said one activist.

“The men and women who use this bike lane will come by and say, ‘This is nice in Sunnyside. I’m going to stop at that cafe up there,'” said organizer Alan Baglia.