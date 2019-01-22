Tuesday’s Headlines: Protesting Whoopi Edition

A group of Families for Safe Streets members will be picketing outside the ABC studios on W. 66th Street where “The View” is broadcast today at 8 a.m. The members — all of whom have lost loved ones to road violence — were motivated after co-host Whoopi Goldberg berated Mayor de Blasio on the show last week with inaccurate comments about bike lanes and road safety.

The group will hand out flyers reminding Goldberg fans that “traffic violence is a preventable public health crisis.”

Over the weekend, Goldberg issued a tepid apology for her misinformation, but the group said it was too little, too late. Goldberg should tread lightly — Families for Safe Streets is the same group that took down State Senator Marty Golden.

For now, here’s the news: