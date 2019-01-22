SEE IT: Morning Carnage on Vanderbilt Avenue

The corner of Vanderbilt Avenue and Sterling Place was littered with debris after Tuesday morning's crash. Photo: David Weiner
A woman who declined to give her name sifted through the debris to get her license plate. Photo: David Weiner
A driver mowed down a lamppost at a busy Brooklyn corner Tuesday morning, shearing it — and a massive part of his car — clean off, an indication that someone was driving far too fast.

Cops did not release details of the crash, but the debris trail suggested that the driver was at the corner of Vanderbilt Avenue and Sterling Place when he either lost control of his car and slammed into the light post, or was struck by another driver.

The front end of the car was tangled in the debris of the lamppost. As a Streetsblog reporter took pictures, a person who identified herself as the owner of car’s wife, sifted through the wreckage to retrieve the car’s license plate. She did not offer her name, but said her husband was in the hospital. She did not answer questions about his involvement in the crash.

According to @howsmydrivingny, the car associated with that plate has two serious offenses: speeding and running a red light — both of which were caught on camera. The car was also slapped with tickets for 10 parking offenses.

In all, the driver has paid just $350 on a total of 13 tickets. It costs tens of thousands of dollars to replace a knocked-down lamppost, a cost that is borne by city taxpayers.

  • Joe R.

    NYC should bill the driver for the cost of replacing that lamp post.

  • com63

    Is the cost really borne by tax payers? I always thought there was a way for the city to bill the car driver’s insurance company.

  • AnoNYC

    Another reason for congestion pricing: reduced expenditure on stationary objects following collisions, both public and private.

  • Daphna

    Will that driver, or his insurance, have to pay for the public property he damaged with his car?

  • jeremy

    Driver will probably fake the “medical issue” excuse and taxpayer money will pay for this

  • There’s a bike lane right there. Set up a sting and ticket some cyclists, pay for the pole in no time.

