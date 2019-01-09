Wednesday’s Headlines: Democrats Take Control of Albany Edition

It’s the Democrats’ day in Albany, as the legislative session finally begins — and lots of newcomers take their seats. Streetsblog wishes lots of luck — and congestion pricing! — to new senators Zellnor Myrie, Julia Salazar, Alessandra Biaggi, Robert Jackson, Catalina Cruz and Andrew Gounardes. We invite all lawmakers to a drink on Monday and Tuesday next week when the Streetsblog team travels to the State Capital for our annual, “Streetsblog Goes Up the River” trip.

Until then, here’s the news: