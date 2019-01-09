One of the Final Crash Victims of 2018 Becomes the First Traffic Fatality of 2019

Mustag Ahmad, 69, died on Jan. 1 from injuries sustained in a collision the day before.

Photo: Franz Golhen
A 69-year-old man passed away on New Year’s Day from injuries sustained the previous evening. He was 2019’s first victim of dangerous driving.

Mustag Ahmad, of Bensonhurst, was crossing New Utrecht Avenue near 82nd Street at around 6:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, when the 44-year-old driver of a 2017 Honda Accord struck him, according to NYPD. Cops blamed the victim by saying he was crossing “mid-block, outside the marked crosswalk” — but failed to point out that there is no crosswalk at that location.

Ahmad was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center with severe head trauma. He died the next day.

New Utrecht Avenue at 82nd Street — near where NYPD says the victim was "crossing outside the crosswalk." Photo: Google Street View
No charges have been filed against the driver. The speed limit on New Utrecht Avenue is 25 miles per hour. Had the driver been traveling that speed, it’s unlikely Ahmad would have been killed.

Despite being struck in 2018, the city will count Ahmad’s death based on the day it occurred, according to NYPD. An investigation by the department’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.

