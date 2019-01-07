Monday’s Headlines: Cuomo Backlash Edition

Well, that was fast!

One day after declaring Gov. Andrew StatusCuomo the savior of Brooklyn and Manhattan commuters, the Post pulled its head back out of its assurance to finally start reporting out the story that has dominated the headlines since: Why was everyone suddenly trusting the late-arriving Cuomo over MTA engineers, who have been studying the L-train shutdown for three years?

The weekend provided a broad range of opinions on both sides of that question, so let’s do a quick recap before getting to the news of the day:

And the other news: