Monday’s Headlines: Sometimes We Visit Stationhouses Edition

SB Donation NYC header 2

The day after we reported that a cop from the 88th Precinct pushed a cyclist for no apparent reason, we paid a visit to the Classon Avenue stationhouse in Clinton Hill to speak to Capt. Lashonda Dyce. She wasn’t there and hasn’t gotten back to us yet. When she does, we’ll fill you in on why one of her officers allegedly did that.

Meanwhile, here’s the rest of the news:

  • Sen. Chuck Schumer did a “Schumer Sunday” on the MTA’s plans to delay a safety improvement. (NYDN, NY Post)
  • The Times has still not covered the Citi Bike expansion story, but it did find room for a story on Lyft’s forthcoming IPO.
  • An FDNY lieutenant. A car. Booze. Do the math. (NYDN)
  • The Riders Alliance got some good ink with its Sunday “hike” through Bay Ridge to protest against an MTA fare hike. (NY Post)
  • Did you know the city Department of Finance hired someone to help people fight parking tickets? That’s OK because neither did he. Click for one of the weirdest bureaucratic stories you’ll ever read. (NY Post)
  • In case you missed it, reporter Jose Martinez got down into the unused portion of the Second Avenue subway and offered some nice footage. (NY1)
  • And, finally, Bike Snob played assignment editor by posting a picture of a student driver blocking the bike lane. An enterprising young reporter might consider doing a story about how badly most drivers are taught in this city.

  • ortcutt

    “Did you know the city Department of Finance hired someone to help people fight parking tickets?”

    How was this ever approved? Can someone track down when this position was approved, either by the Department or the City Council? What is the point of half of these Public Advocate positions? Even if he were doing his job, it wouldn’t be worth doing.

  • AMH

    It’s great that the 1970s Second Avenue tunnels are getting press. Not using them would be criminal.

    “Encouraged by the line’s heavy use, the MTA is thinking [small] again, hoping to extend it north to 125th and Lexington Avenue.”

    Thinking big would have been not stopping after three stations.

    “You have got to go deep through rock, and mixed rock and soil because we have got to go under the Lexington Avenue line.”

    No you haven’t–think big, man! Go to the Bronx instead.

  • Joe R.

    Think even bigger and start the tunneling in the parts of Queens without subways. Even better, let’s finally get a subway connection to Staten Island.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I don’t mind the curve, to connect to MetroNorth too, as I’ve said. But I do mind the pricetag.

    With two tunnel segments built, they could go to 120th Street just by building the two stations and laying in the track, power and signals. Just do it!

  • kevd

    i think if it continued west to broadway, with crosstown stops along 125th – it could be very useful.
    Not to preclude a line to the bronx via interlining.
    someday – T to Broadway and 125th, Q to (somewhere) in the bronx.

  • AMH

    Agreed, it would revolutionize travel between upper Manhattan and the UES. But I think it should go to the Bronx first, and connect to a yard.

  • kevd

    not my part of town. so I have no idea, really.
    I just know transfers can be useful – be they from other subway lines or from Metro North.