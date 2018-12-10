Monday’s Headlines: Sometimes We Visit Stationhouses Edition

The day after we reported that a cop from the 88th Precinct pushed a cyclist for no apparent reason, we paid a visit to the Classon Avenue stationhouse in Clinton Hill to speak to Capt. Lashonda Dyce. She wasn’t there and hasn’t gotten back to us yet. When she does, we’ll fill you in on why one of her officers allegedly did that.

Meanwhile, here’s the rest of the news:

Sen. Chuck Schumer did a “Schumer Sunday” on the MTA’s plans to delay a safety improvement. (NYDN, NY Post)

The Times has still not covered the Citi Bike expansion story, but it did find room for a story on Lyft’s forthcoming IPO.

An FDNY lieutenant. A car. Booze. Do the math. (NYDN)

The Riders Alliance got some good ink with its Sunday “hike” through Bay Ridge to protest against an MTA fare hike. (NY Post)

Did you know the city Department of Finance hired someone to help people fight parking tickets? That’s OK because neither did he. Click for one of the weirdest bureaucratic stories you’ll ever read. (NY Post)

In case you missed it, reporter Jose Martinez got down into the unused portion of the Second Avenue subway and offered some nice footage. (NY1)

And, finally, Bike Snob played assignment editor by posting a picture of a student driver blocking the bike lane. An enterprising young reporter might consider doing a story about how badly most drivers are taught in this city.