Lousy Commutes? Transit Advocates Throw the Book at Andrew Cuomo! You could write a book with all the bad commutes New York City residents have experienced — so the Riders Alliance DID!

Mostly, we look at the crumbling subway and bus system in raw, cold data — cratering ridership numbers, ever-upward fare projections, depressing maintenance statistics.

But sometimes, it’s best to put a human face on the story of transit misery.

On Monday, the Riders Alliance did just that, releasing its long-awaited book, “The Worst Commutes of 2018.”

We wish we could say it fiction. The book, which is dedicated to “New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the leaders and members of the Assembly and Senate,” aims to remind lawmakers of “the big toll of poor transit service and the anxiety it brings New York’s working families.” The group says congestion pricing would end a “generation of disinvestment” at the MTA while also improving the delivery of goods and services from a reduction in traffic.

The book contains 45 commuter horror stories. We’ve excerpted the best of the worst below:

Thank God I Didn’t Have to go to the Bathroom

I got stuck on a G for nearly two and a half hours because of signal problems in the entire area surrounding Bergen Street.Thank god I didn’t have to go to the bathroom and thank god I have a phone fully charged and a book. I thought, “Ok, this is it, these are the people I will spend the rest of my life with. I’ll never see my cat again or my partner and we will starve to death in the G train.” I was going into some pretty dark places of my mind. I was thinking, “What is happening in the world outside? Is this going to be on NBC4? I bet people are tweeting right now about how shitty the G train is. I have lost two hours of my life I’ll never regain.” I thought,“This is it. I need to make peace with this, become friends with all my fellow inmates, and just accept it.” People began sharing stories about where they were supposed to be, and what they were missing. Upon release, I immediately contacted a Lyft. No way in Dante’s G train hell was I going to get inside another public transit vehicle. Tara S.