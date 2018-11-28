Wednesday’s Headlines: Scooter Day in the Committee Room

Yes, that’s a James Joyce reference, but people will be getting very e-motional at City Hall today, thanks to a package of bills aimed to legalize e-scooters and e-bikes. Streetsblog will be there in force, so come back to the ‘blog early and often. One prediction: This is going to play out badly for our side, as every two-bit reporter in town starts interviewing old ladies who claim they’re always being hit by cyclists and scooters when, in fact, they are very frequently being hit by cars.

Here’s the news:

The mayor doesn't actually care about the pedestrian experience in New York City. He cares about complaints from wealthy white people. — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) November 27, 2018