Monday’s Headlines: Boy, There’s a Lot to Do Tonight

Start your week off right by picking among multiple important events tonight! First, there will be a big anti-Amazon rally in Court Square in Long Island City at 5 p.m. (but construction workers say they’re all in for Bezos’s boondoggle, according to Crain’s). Whatever side you’re on, only stay for an hour so you can head to one of two important workshops at 6:30 p.m.: On W. 26th St., Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Bike NY are sponsoring a primer on how to bicycle through the winter. Details are here. At the same time in Williamsburg, Courtney Williams, aka The Brown Bike Girl, will hold a workshop on how much money you can save by cycling.

Sidenote: The weather isn’t supposed to be so grand on Monday, so make sure to grab your People’s Poncho.

And now, the news:

Our tweet of the day is from Peter Chowla: