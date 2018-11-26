Monday’s Headlines: Boy, There’s a Lot to Do Tonight

Start your week off right by picking among multiple important events tonight! First, there will be a big anti-Amazon rally in Court Square in Long Island City at 5 p.m. (but construction workers say they’re all in for Bezos’s boondoggle, according to Crain’s). Whatever side you’re on, only stay for an hour so you can head to one of two important workshops at 6:30 p.m.: On W. 26th St., Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Bike NY are sponsoring a primer on how to bicycle through the winter. Details are here. At the same time in Williamsburg, Courtney Williams, aka The Brown Bike Girl, will hold a workshop on how much money you can save by cycling.

  • Queens Community Board 2 really let the city Economic Development Corporation have it over the Amazon deal. (LIC Post)
  • In case you missed it, the Times continued its odd, primer-style approach to the coming L-train shutdown with a look at the Williamsburg Bridge. It included this head-scratcher: “There is no room on the bridge itself for dedicated bus lanes.” (Um, sure there is: Just close the bridge to cars.)
  • Just in time for the MTA’s public hearings on fare hikes (amNY), Dan Rivoli of the Daily News reports that the proposed fare hike on Acces-a-Ride customers is more than double that of other commuters.
  • Those paired bike lanes on 12th and 13th streets in Manhattan still aren’t done. (The Villager)
  • The Times had a great story about a new delivery tricycle that has the potential to change the world. But the Paper of Record glosses over city law and the ongoing harassment of delivery workers. One paragraph said the T3 from Brooklyn-based Upcycles is legal, but another graph explains, “To go uphill, a single click on the handlebar unleashes a power-boost from an electric-hub in the rear wheel.” The NYPD has been busting deliverymen and women who use throttle-controlled e-bikes — so how is the new vehicle legal?
  • Ride a really old subway car every Sunday from now until New Year’s Day (these aren’t the normal old trains; these are the old trains that you are excited to ride). (amNY)
  • Gotham Gazette published part II of Allan Rosen’s three-part prescription for fixing the bus system.
  • In case you missed it, Gothamist’s fun “Ask a Reporter” segment focused on street safety.
  • In the 1960s and ’70s — with gas prices high and cities decaying and choked with smog — the federal government invested in mass transit big time. But it wasn’t enough to reverse decades of decline at the hands of the automobile. (Curbed)
  And, finally, who doesn't love a picture of a turkey eating turkey on the subway? (Gothamist)

  • Larry Littlefield

    “In the 1960s and ’70s — with gas prices high and cities decaying and choked with smog — the federal government invested in mass transit big time. But it wasn’t enough to reverse decades of decline at the hands of the automobile.”

    But you know what did reverse decades of decline, in those cities which hadn’t completely collapsed economically, socially, and fiscally?

    Look at the timing — the 1980s. The decline in federal support for suburban infrastructure that took place at the time, with Reagan allowing states the flexibility to use the money they did get on transit if they chose.

    Suddenly, developing suburban areas had to pay for their own water and sewer with bonds as the cities had done. That meant existing infrastructure had value — too much value to just throw in the trash and build new elsewhere.

    So now the Republicans want to cut off money for transit but keep it for roads, taxing cities to build suburbs and subsidize rural areas and trying to destroy them, as in the 1950s and early 1960s. Uhh, no, but I have a “small government” idea that perhaps they could support. You pay for yours. We’ll pay for ours. And we’ll cut out the middleman in Washington.

  • Komanoff

    Gas prices high in the 1960s and ’70s? (Your penultimate bullet, linking to the Curbed post.) Seventies yes, sixties no. The pivot point of course was the 1973 Arab oil embargo leading to the OPEC oil-price hikes (which Curbed incorrectly conflates as the OPEC oil embargo). Anyway, not a bad history though it barely scratches the surface. I’m waiting for Nicole Gelinas’s book.

    Separately, while I don’t want to lock horns with Larry L, his idea that “Reagan allowed states the flexibility to use the money they did get on transit if they chose” is news to me. Could he be crediting #40 with seminal events he had little or nothing to do with, viz., Westway trade-in (mid-eighties citizens litigation) and ISTEA (1991)?

  • sbauman

  • Maggie

    The message from the National Climate Assessment published on Friday was clear. To sum it up in four words: We Aren’t Doing Enough. Or five words: We Need To Do More. You want a six-word Hemingway short story? For sale: 2012 climate plan, scorched.

    In light of the alarming realness of towns on fire, coastal homes being abandoned, and heatwaves killing seniors, it would be nice if local pols would do more than pat themselves on the back for their preexisting plans. It’s not enough to call their long-term targets unprecedented, like Scott Stringer did, because the threat is unprecedented times ten. While it is a baby ask, NYC’s mayor for the last five years should be taking transit regularly to get to work. Every week. It is long past time to rethink his freebie giveaways to the placard class and his blind eye to anarchy on our streets. If he’s all in to remake NYC with a focus on STEM (science, tech, engineering, math) jobs for all, then convene a locally focused council of climate scientists and take their recommendations without delay. He very much risks looking like Nero, fiddling while Rome burns, or like George W Bush parading around a warship in a flightsuit under a ‘Mission Accomplished’ banner, totally at odds with actual events.

  • qrt145

    “How is the new vehicle legal?”

    The description is not clear but it sounds like it could be a pedal-assist e-bike, with a switch to enable or increase the level of assist. “A single click on the handlebar” doesn’t sound like it’s talking about a throttle-controlled e-bike.

  • Larry Littlefield

    As I recall there was flexibility to use money for transit in the Surface Transportation Assistance Act of 1982.

    I may be wrong, but I do remember things from 1982 more easily than I remember things from last week. Most of the stuff I can find on it emphasizes the first time inclusion of “buy America” provisions.

  • Larry Littlefield

    The problem is not the politicians. Very few people are willing to make the lifestyle modifications required. And environmental advocates haven’t helped when they tried to sell environmentalism as something we should force the big corporations to do.

    Very few people are as honest as this guy.

    https://granolashotgun.com/2018/11/19/big-picture/

    “I have a young German visitor here this week and we’ve been exploring the city and countryside together. His trip coincides with the unfolding drama and we’ve been talking about the larger context. Germany just experienced one of the driest years on record with droughts that affected agricultural production. There’s a similar situation in Ireland, Sweden, Ukraine, Australia, and elsewhere.”

    “The German guy and I were having this conversation in my car as he snapped photos of the smoke and ash through the windows. He had just flown halfway around the planet to get to California with side stops in the Caribbean and Canada along the way. If people are contributing to a shift in the atmosphere by burning hydrocarbons… we’re it.”

    “Suggesting that people drive and fly less and live in a slightly different manner is a cultural and political non-starter. Unfortunately business-as-usual is producing increasingly unpleasant side-effects. Change may come, but it isn’t going to be planned or voluntary. Instead we’re all going to absorb a variety of unintended consequences. A lot of folks prefer a random surprise natural disaster rather than pointy headed experts dictating how we all live. Es ist mir alles Wurst.”

    He’s a fellow member of the Generation Apathy that came after Generation Greed. When I pointed this out to him he responded…

    “So… Let’s say you were living in the Soviet Union back in 1989-ish just before all of Russia’s institutions dissolved and the economy collapsed. Would it have been a good use of people’s time and energy to go to city council meetings to try and bring about structural change? Bosnians in 1992 before the war broke out?How about Venezuelans circa 2010 before that country melted down? Syria in 2011?”

    “The effective plan for individuals is to understand the large scale nature of a situation and get ahead of the curve. Ad yes, the vibe of my comments here implies a larger set of structural shifts underway that make issues like rent control and displacement seem quaint. Time will tell…”
    People think I’m doom and gloom.

  • Maggie

    I’ll stick with the scientists. Thanks for sharing your views and those of a German friend of yours.

  • Larry Littlefield

    German friend of his, not mine.

    The problem isn’t that most people don’t believe in global warming.

    The problem is that even most of those who do believe in global warming are unwilling to change their own lives to do something about it.

    I say that as someone who thought Jimmy Carter was right, and have tried to live accordingly. But he wasn’t re-elected.

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2014/10/08/update-oil-sugar-and-35-now-41-wasted-years/

    I mean look at “America First” Trump willing to throw away American values in exchange for a lower oil price. Just another nauseating example of the price we’ve paid — over and above global warming.