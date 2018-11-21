Wednesday’s Headlines: Working for Turkey Edition
That's not a great rhyme, but you get the idea.
You might be tempted to not check Streetsblog every half-hour today like you always do, given that the great David Meyer is on a Bolt bus to his ancestral home for America’s great national feast. But remember: City officials love to drop big news when people aren’t paying attention — so click “refresh” early and often today, just in case.
For now, here’s the news:
- The Times took a page (or two!) from Streetsblog and analyzed the Amazon deal from the transit perspective (spoiler alert: the subway ain’t great). Bonus feature: Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer rides the subway! (NY Times) City Lab also dove into the transit issue.
- Gothamist‘s Ben Yakas had a fun feature on the guerilla artists who created the MTA Museum. “Untitled | Butt Pattern” is a work of under-appreciated genius.
- Is it too much to ask that the Wu-Tang Clan get a damn street sign in Staten Island already? (Gothamist‘s Ben Yakas, again!)
- amNY did the annual feature about how the MTA rolls out some ancient trains for the holidays. (Insert “how are we going to tell the difference from the normal trains” joke here.)
- The Post is already freaking out about how bad the traffic will be for Thanksgiving. So is Curbed.
- Has the DOT figured out how to fix that nasty intersection of Church Avenue and Ocean Parkway? (Not unless they’re banning drivers.) (Bklyner)
- The good news? Metro-North says a Hudson River Greenway is feasible. The bad news? It could cost $100 million. (Riverdale Press)
- And finally, the sixth episode of the War on Cars podcast is up, and the great Sarah Goodyear, Doug Gordon and Aaron Naparstek are as entertaining, smart and fun as ever. But for the first time, the episode — about the owner of a gigantic Cadillac — may leave the #bikenyc crowd a tiny bit miffed. Did the car-battling trio let drivers off the hook a tad too much? Listen for yourselves.