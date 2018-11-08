Thursday’s Headlines: Cleaning Up the Private Carting Mess Edition
It was a big day in transportation news, capped by State Sen. Marty Golden slayer Andrew Gounardes thanking livable streets advocates from StreetsPAC and Families for Safe Streets for putting him over the top against the eight-term incumbent and street safety pariah.
Here’s the rest of the day’s news:
- Politico broke the story that the city would unveil its long-awaited plan to fix the corrupt and reckless private carting industry by creating set turf for each company to bid on rather than dozens of 50,000 trucks racing through the same areas every night. More details emerged from the Daily News, Crain’s and Waste Dive (you did know we subscribe, right?).
- Meanwhile, the NYPD updated Streetsblog’s earlier story about the rogue industry, revealing that officers wrote 515 moving summonses and 555 criminal court summonses — and seized 17 private sanitation trucks — in the NYPD’s one-week “crackdown.”
- The Post, which broke the story yesterday about Ninth Street killer driver Dorothy Bruns’s suicide, had details from her last words. (NY Post)
- Democratic control of the State Senate should mean better subways. (amNY)
- The Times offered some second-day coverage of candidates we were following, including stories on Staten Island Rep.-elect Max Rose and Queens Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio. NY1 also chatted with Rose.
- PATH train riders will get to use their cellphones underground … to likely phone in complaints about the PATH train. (NYDN) The story reminded our editor of his prior coverage of this crucial infrastructure issue.
- More details emerge about the 90-year-old pedestrian killed Wednesday in Queens. (NYDN)
- More tweaks are coming to express buses on Staten Island. (NY1)
- And, as we well know, winter is coming. So it’s never too early to think about shoveling snow, as the DOT reminds us in a tweet:
