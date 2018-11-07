Wednesday’s Headlines: The People Have Spoken Edition

Screen Shot 2018-11-06 at 11.00.41 PM

The election dominates the coverage today. Turn to the Times or CNN or even Fox News for the national recaps, but the biggest race for livable streets advocates was in southern Brooklyn’s State Senate 22, where Andrew Gounardes beat street safety pariah Republican Marty Golden (who may or may not have conceded as the paper ballots remain to be counted). Friend of Streetsblog Emma Whitford asked us to gloat about seeing the defeat of a recidivist speeder who blocked speed cameras and once ran over a woman who later died, but it’s not in our nature (or our non-profit status) to do anything but cover the issues.

But that doesn’t mean other people weren’t gloating:

  • Here are other results in key local races from our friends at WNYC:
    • Thanks to Gounardes’s win — and other Democratic victories upstate — Democratic control of the State Senate appeared late last night to be in the donkeys’ grasp. (NYDN)
    • Congressional District 11: Max Rose beats Republican Dan Donovan
    • Ballot Question 3: Community Board term limits passes

In other news:

  • Dorothy Bruns, the impaired driver who killed two kids on Ninth Street in Park Slope earlier this year, has killed herself. (NY Post)
  • Long Island City residents told amNY they were nervous about Amazon opening a huge second headquarters there. But Streetsblog found cause for optimism. The Times also weighed in.
  • Voting was a real problem for many, thanks to machines that went haywire because of the rain. (NY Times) Our editor posted a video of his experience in Park Slope:

Meanwhile, still drunk from last night’s election, Streetsblog’s David Meyer and Gersh Kuntzman will be at the Transportation Alternatives Vision Zero Cities Conference all day today and tomorrow. That doesn’t mean we won’t be posting some pretty big news today, but it does mean that we may not do it as quickly as usual.

  • Joe R.

    It looks like Prop 3 passed. I liked it at first, but after reading the concerns of some people here who serve on CBs I’m lukewarm to it at best. We’ll see if it works as advertised.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Monday’s Headlines: Jumaane Williams Never Fooled Us Edition

By Gersh Kuntzman |
The man who wants to be your next Public Advocate is also a man who is statistically more likely than most drivers to kill your son or daughter. Yes, the Daily News reported Sunday that Council Member Jumaane Williams received 18 school zone camera violations between March, 2016 and July, 2018. That's worse than street safety pariah Marty Golden, who even meekly apologized for the 14 tickets his car has gotten. (Williams declined to apologize in Jillian Jorgensen's News story.) Plus the rest of today's news...