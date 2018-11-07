Wednesday’s Headlines: The People Have Spoken Edition

The election dominates the coverage today. Turn to the Times or CNN or even Fox News for the national recaps, but the biggest race for livable streets advocates was in southern Brooklyn’s State Senate 22, where Andrew Gounardes beat street safety pariah Republican Marty Golden (who may or may not have conceded as the paper ballots remain to be counted). Friend of Streetsblog Emma Whitford asked us to gloat about seeing the defeat of a recidivist speeder who blocked speed cameras and once ran over a woman who later died, but it’s not in our nature (or our non-profit status) to do anything but cover the issues.

But that doesn’t mean other people weren’t gloating:

A word of caution to anyone walking on Brooklyn sidewalks tonight: @SenMartyGolden is probably driving right now and he's prone to be an even bigger danger behind the wheel than usual — Chris Polansky (@CKPolansky) November 7, 2018

I hate Marty Golden so much. I'm so glad he'll no longer making laws in New York. #electionday #nysenate — Bryan Yang (@bryanyang) November 7, 2018

#tbt to last December at the Brooklyn CB 7 meeting when @bdhowald told me he suspected Marty Golden had just tried to run him over. We checked his photos against the internet & a star was born https://t.co/orkbEHjPs5 — David 'Amazon Cuomo' Meyer (@dahvnyc) November 7, 2018

anyway the biggest L of the evening goes to Marty Golden who brushed off the demographics of bay ridge for years. “Arabs don’t vote” yeah yeah how’s this loss taste? — uh huh honey? (@hendandhoney) November 7, 2018

It shouldn’t be lost that both dan Donovan and Marty golden are bad bad men who don’t deserve to represent people in government — Pete Nagy (@petenychange) November 7, 2018

Marty Golden, scumbag NY pol and patron to the organizer of the @metgopclub Proud Boys event, has been (electorally) kicked to the curb. — not ch1c (@cthon1c) November 7, 2018

If Marty Golden loses that would be dope — Sam Malone For The Painfully Alone (@K_Liakos) November 7, 2018

FYI Marty Golden, the guy who said "Arabs and Palestinians don't vote," just got his ass voted out by Arabs and Palestinians and Yemenis. — Asad (@DandiaAsad) November 7, 2018

Here are other results in key local races from our friends at WNYC: Thanks to Gounardes’s win — and other Democratic victories upstate — Democratic control of the State Senate appeared late last night to be in the donkeys’ grasp. (NYDN) Congressional District 11: Max Rose beats Republican Dan Donovan Ballot Question 3: Community Board term limits passes



In other news:

Dorothy Bruns, the impaired driver who killed two kids on Ninth Street in Park Slope earlier this year, has killed herself. (NY Post)

Long Island City residents told amNY they were nervous about Amazon opening a huge second headquarters there. But Streetsblog found cause for optimism. The Times also weighed in.

Voting was a real problem for many, thanks to machines that went haywire because of the rain. (NY Times) Our editor posted a video of his experience in Park Slope:

Meanwhile, still drunk from last night’s election, Streetsblog’s David Meyer and Gersh Kuntzman will be at the Transportation Alternatives Vision Zero Cities Conference all day today and tomorrow. That doesn’t mean we won’t be posting some pretty big news today, but it does mean that we may not do it as quickly as usual.