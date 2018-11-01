Thursday’s Headlines: Slow the F Down Edition

Thursday is like Super Bowl Sunday for Streetsblog, as DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg and elusive NYPD Transportation Chief Thomas Chan will made a big not so big announcement this morning in Times Square urging drivers to drive better (press release here). And Mayor de Blasio will have a rare press avail at 11 a.m. So we’ll be on hand at both events to grill the officials about such things as Wild West private carters, FedEx trucks in bike lanes, why the final phase of the Queens Boulevard bike lane appears to be stalled and, yes, why cops insist on parking illegally. In short, a great morning.

Now, the news: