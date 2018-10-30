Tuesday’s Headlines: Rogue Industry Edition
There was lots of coverage yesterday of the NYPD’s supposed crackdown on the private sanitation industry, which police say is responsible for 20 deaths since 2016. The Daily News brought out the big gun — police bureau chief Rocco Parascandola — but amNY, and Streetsblog also provided coverage. Of course, not all the stories were perfect. WPIX11 identified Streetsblog Editor Gersh Kuntzman as “Gershman Kuntz” in its segment, but Kuntz’s — er, Kuntzman’s — brother was still impressed.
Here’s the rest of the news:
- Here’s one time when if you see something, you might be so grossed out that you can’t say anything. (NY Post)
- State Senator John Liu reduced the Jewish contribution to American life to a simple sandwich. (NYDN)
- The Taxi and Limousine Commission is trying to help cabbies whose medallions have crashed in value. (NY Post, Crain’s)
- Vin Baronne reports on why your subway might be late — it has to do with, whaddaya know?, the signal timers. (amNY)
- Council Member Barry Grodenchik writes an unconvincing op-ed in opposition to community board term limits.
- The de Blasio administration isn’t doing what it should do to protect the city from rising sea levels, according to Amy Chester and Tom Wright, who know about this kind of thing. (NYDN)
- Here’s the only story you’ll need about the governor’s race — if you’re a transit nerd. (City Limits)
- And, finally, is this the worst courtroom sketch ever? Seriously. (NY Post)