Tuesday’s Headlines: Rogue Industry Edition

There was lots of coverage yesterday of the NYPD’s supposed crackdown on the private sanitation industry, which police say is responsible for 20 deaths since 2016. The Daily News brought out the big gun — police bureau chief Rocco Parascandola — but amNY, and Streetsblog also provided coverage. Of course, not all the stories were perfect. WPIX11 identified Streetsblog Editor Gersh Kuntzman as “Gershman Kuntz” in its segment, but Kuntz’s — er, Kuntzman’s — brother was still impressed.

Here’s the rest of the news: