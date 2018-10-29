Monday’s Headlines: Northern Boulevard Edition
There’s still time to tell the Department of Transportation what you want done to improve safety on the “new Boulevard of Death,” Northern Boulevard. The agency has set up a handy website so you can log your comments and place them on the map of the strip where more than a half-dozen people have been killed since 2017. And tonight, the agency will host the third of its three community workshops in Long Island City at 6:30 p.m. Streetsblog covered the first one here.
And now, the news:
- The New York Times endorsed Democrat Andrew Gounardes in his race against “affable” State Senator Marty Golden. “Voters should not let [Golden’s] good cheer distract from some of his questionable actions in recent years,” the paper’s editorial board wrote. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Eagle-owned Home Reporter will endorse Golden in, what Bklyner called, tainted croneyism.
- Street safety opponent Council Member Mark Gjonaj is apparently suing the city using his campaign funds, which is not necessarily legal. (Gotham Gazette)
- ICYMI: The company that runs the boondoggle parking lots at Yankee Stadium owes the city millions — and is claiming it is losing money every year because fewer and fewer fans are driving to the games. (NY Post)
- I was happy to see myself and Streetsblog all over CBS2 reporter Marcia Kramer’s report on rogue private carters on the Upper East Side. Her must-see TV report shows how easy it is to write up these drivers…if the NYPD has the will. (CBS2)
- I was also happy to see that Assembly Member Michael DenDekker, who has been inconsistent on street safety, came out in support of congestion pricing — sort of. He put so many conditions on it, that in the end, I’m not sure. (Dendekker via Twitter)
- Queens cyclist Angela Stach clued in the Department of Transportation that it gave a permit to allow a construction company to park a Dumpster in its new protected bike lane on 43rd Ave. in Sunnyside. The good news? It was gone by Sunday night.
- amNY offered a sightseeing guide for next year’s L-train refugees.
- @uws_cyclist introduced us all to the 13 train.
- And, finally, my French is a bit rusty, but it seems like Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo won a lawsuit and the city can now use the banks of the Seine for public space instead of parking. (Jarret Walker via Twitter)