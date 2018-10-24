Wednesday’s Headlines: NYPD Lighting Fixture in Bike Lanes Edition

Tuesday was a momentous day in Prospect Heights because the NYPD finally removed the lighting tower that it had parked in the Vanderbilt Avenue bike lane for five days. Hat tip to @doorzone for bringing this to my attention last week — but sure enough, when I biked past on Monday night, the damn thing was still there. Like @doorzone, I reported it to 311, but I also asked the NYPD why it was there at all. A police spokesman declined to answer that, but said the problem had been taken care of. Well, you know what they say in journalism — if your mother says she loves NYPD street obstructions, you check it out. So I immediately biked over. Sure enough, it was gone. No explanation was provided for why it took five days.

Beyond that, yesterday was a very slow news day on the transportation beat: