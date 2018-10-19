Friday’s Headlines: Let’s Go to the Videotape Edition
Mayor de Blasio finally had a media avail yesterday, so naturally I peppered him with street safety questions. Problem is, Hizzoner claimed he had seen neither the infamous video of Marty Golden complaining about DOT road improvements, nor the horrific video of Citi Bike rider Dan Hanegby being killed by a bus driver. So I didn’t get much news to report.
The rest of the local press corps was a bit subdued yesterday, too. Here’s the best of the bunch:
- The DOT revealed that repairs are finally underway on the Fort Washington Bridge in Upper Manhattan.
- Governor Andrew #StatusCuomo did his alpha male thing to get President Trump to fund the Gateway tunnel project. (amNY, WSJ)
- Sorry, but this long Gothamist analysis of the Staten Island-Brooklyn Congressional race between Democrat Max Rose and Republican incumbent Dan Donovan lacked heft. Just because the candidates do retail campaigning doesn’t mean reporters need to.
- On the plus side of the journalism ledger, Gothamist’s Jen Carlson reports that the MTA really doesn’t have a plan for fixing the elevators at the Clark Street station.
- The Second City is teaching the Capital of the World how to maintain a subway system. (NY Times)
- And, finally, here’s a newspaper in California quoting a story I wrote for the paper 30 years ago. Still holds up! (Monterey County Weekly)