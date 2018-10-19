Friday’s Headlines: Let’s Go to the Videotape Edition

Mayor de Blasio finally had a media avail yesterday, so naturally I peppered him with street safety questions. Problem is, Hizzoner claimed he had seen neither the infamous video of Marty Golden complaining about DOT road improvements, nor the horrific video of Citi Bike rider Dan Hanegby being killed by a bus driver. So I didn’t get much news to report.

The rest of the local press corps was a bit subdued yesterday, too. Here’s the best of the bunch: