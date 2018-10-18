Thursday’s Headlines: Live on NY1 Edition

Forgive me if I make this quick, but I’m on tap to serve up Borscht Belt shtick as a foil to Pat Kiernan’s legendary Canadian politeness on NY1 this morning at around 7:20. Tune in … and watch me defend bike lanes, congestion pricing and a car-free city (while we’re at it!). For those 10 minutes, at least, don’t listen to Gov. Cuomo’s call for a boycott!

Meanwhile, it was a busy day yesterday. Here’s the roundup: