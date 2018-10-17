Wednesday’s Headlines: Marty Golden Keeps Making News Edition
What a day! It turned out that the group of fascist thugs that went on a rampage on the Upper East Week last week is linked to State Senator (and Old Man Yelling at Pedestrian Safety Islands) Marty Golden! In case you missed it, Golden’s campaign office manager, Ian Reilly, is the executive committee chairman of the Metropolitan Republican Club, which invited the Proud Boys to the neighborhood in the first place, as Bklyner reported (and then everyone, like Charlie O’Donnell, retweeted). Golden’s challenger, Andrew Gounardes, demanded that the eight-term incumbent fire Reilly, but Golden campaign spokesman Michael Tobman said no: “Ian Reilly is the campaign’s office manager, and will continue to serve in that role.” (He may also continue to serve embarrassment, bad headlines and, quite possibly, defeat on Nov. 6, but that’s up to the good people of the 22nd District.)
And now the news:
- In a related story, actress and Bensonhurst native Alyssa Milano disapproves of her state senator with the gilded but tarnished, surname. That follows fellow actor (and fellow Bensonhurster) Vincent D’Onofrio’s opposition to Golden.
- Ferry interesting idea: Council Member Mark Levine wants the city to consider a commuter boatride from West Harlem to New Jersey. (Curbed)
- I was, of course, very happy to see New York Magazine give would-be bus fixers Alon Levy and Eric Goldwyn prime op-ed space this week, allowing them to discuss a plan I wrote about in these pages last month.
- Comptroller Scott Stringer wants to make LIRR and Metro-North trains more appealing to city residents by dropping intra-city fares.
- Transportation reporter Dave Colon takes a deep dive on whether New York City is ready for e-scooters. Conclusion? Um, not yet! (Curbed)
- ICYMI: The Times did a deep dive on congestion pricing — and quoted the single most important person on the subject, Friend of Streetsblog, Charles Komanoff. And in case you missed this one, too, Forbes also weighed in against the idea of parking-based congestion pricing, arguing that it wouldn’t raise any money from drivers who don’t park.
- And, finally, Friend of Streetsblog Steve from the Bronx sent us this sad picture of a JUMP bike at Parkside and Webster avenues. Guys, it’s bike share, not bike trash.