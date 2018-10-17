Wednesday’s Headlines: Marty Golden Keeps Making News Edition

What a day! It turned out that the group of fascist thugs that went on a rampage on the Upper East Week last week is linked to State Senator (and Old Man Yelling at Pedestrian Safety Islands) Marty Golden! In case you missed it, Golden’s campaign office manager, Ian Reilly, is the executive committee chairman of the Metropolitan Republican Club, which invited the Proud Boys to the neighborhood in the first place, as Bklyner reported (and then everyone, like Charlie O’Donnell, retweeted). Golden’s challenger, Andrew Gounardes, demanded that the eight-term incumbent fire Reilly, but Golden campaign spokesman Michael Tobman said no: “Ian Reilly is the campaign’s office manager, and will continue to serve in that role.” (He may also continue to serve embarrassment, bad headlines and, quite possibly, defeat on Nov. 6, but that’s up to the good people of the 22nd District.)

And now the news: