Thursday’s Headlines: Better Late Than Never Edition
Our story about why politicians fear congestion pricing.
My story on how the New York City Department of Finance is OK with trucks blocking bike lanes.
Our story about how Mayor de Blasio isn’t fighting global warming as well as London.
David Meyer’s great story about car-free Central Park being anything but.
Here's today's news:
- Bay Ridge State Senator Marty Golden — who has enraged street safety activists — did not apparently do so well in a debate on Wednesday night, including seeming to pretend to not know that he has defended pedophiles in the Catholic Church from being charged. (Gothamist)
- Like us, Vin Barone at amNY covered the pie-in-the-sky talk at Penn Station on Wednesday. So did Patch. And Politico’s Dana Rubinstein (we schmoozed beforehand).
- Usually, cars cause all the mayhem on our roadways. But on Wednesday, the culprit was an alpaca. (NY Post, Bklyner)
- I’m sorry, but you gotta love NY1’s Jamie Stelter for urging New Yorkers to “keep it moving” on the subway stairs. Real New Yorkers always stay in motion. (NY1)
- How does NJ Transit fail its customers? Let the NY Times count the ways. (It’s five.)
- The MTA says it will not do any downtown track work on weekends when the L train is down next year. (Gothamist) Meanwhile, it launched a “Transit Tech Lab,” which will focus on a “customer-centric approach.” Ummm…. (WSJ)
- Gothamist also reported that MTA cutbacks are causing mountains of rat-attracting trash.
- Why is Amtrak getting in the way of the Bronx getting better transit? NY1’s Jose Martinez wants to know, too. (NY1)
- In case you missed it, I was tweeting up a storm about the rogue private carting business.
