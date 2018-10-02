Tuesday’s Headlines: Can You Go Three Days In L.A. Without a Car Edition
It’s Day Two at the National Association of City Transportation Officials’ annual conference in L.A., where I have still not used a car (I’ve been on the bus, used my feet and ridden a bike so far). On tap today? I’ll be taking in a few plenaries, attending a few workshops and sitting in on a panel by New York City DOT legends Janette Sadik-Khan (emeritus) and Polly Trottenberg (current). I’ll be the guy heckling in the back row (kidding!).
Now, the news:
- In case you needed more than our own Emma Whitford’s excellent coverage, other outlets reported on the guilty verdict against the bus driver who killed Citi Bike rider Dan Hanegby last year. (Gothamist, NY Post, WSJ, NYDN) The guilty plea finally forced the New York Times to take that question mark off its headline two weeks ago, “Was the Bus Driver to Blame?” Yes, he was.
- People were trapped in one of those notorious Clark Street subway station elevators for an hour on Monday. (Gothamist, NY Post, NY1)
- NIMBYs sue over L-train shutdown. (NY Post)
- Politico’s Dana Rubinstein is all over the inevitable security crisis at Moynihan Station.
- One of the Boy Scouts who was run over by a drunk driver has died. (NY Post)
- Tip of the hat to Manhattan Council Member Carlina Rivera for pushing a bill to force construction companies to create temporary bike lanes if their projects block one. (amNY). Worst recent example? Sixth Avenue in the 20s (and you don’t want Casey Neistat on your bad side)!
- New parking meter rates are in effect in Manhattan. Good! (amNY)
- I don’t know how I feel about the Verrazzano getting the extra “z,” given my groundbreaking coverage from earlier this summer. (amNY, NYDN)
- The Daily News did a weird slideshow of people using e-scooters, which had the feeling of filler because the scooters aren’t even legal in New York yet.
- And, finally, Citi Bike made it into the New York Times’ overly cutesy (seriously, it must be said!) Metropolitan Diary.