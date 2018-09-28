Friday’s Headlines: ‘So, Did Anything Happen Yesterday?’ Edition

I can’t believe how many people were talking about non-street safety topics yesterday! But while America was going up in flames, I spent the afternoon schooling WABC Radio hosts Curtis Sliwa and Rita Cosby on why cars are bad, why bike lanes are good, and why politicians need to actually support public transit instead of talking about supporting public transit. The one-hour Curtis and Cosby “Tri-State Transportation Panel” is archived here. Give a listen.

And now, the news: