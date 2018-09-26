Wednesday’s Headlines: This Can’t Be Happening Edition
I’m sorry, but I’ve ridden the bus with many unsavory creatures over there years (looking at you, Curtis Sliwa!) but the story that there may be bedbugs on MTA buses is all I’m thinking about right now. Bedbugs. On the buses. Read all about it here. And here.
And now the real news:
- There was lots of coverage of the MTA’s Tuesday announcement about its 23 new “group station managers” (amNY, Daily News, NY Post, Politico) — and frankly, you can’t fault Andy Byford for trying to clean up his messy stations. But writer-at-large Aaron W. Gordon took it down with one perfect tweet.
I think the group station managers idea is solid and I look forward to seeing how it works out but man did I laugh at this group of companies they hired a few from. Not exactly models of great customer service! https://t.co/V2OSCEqRPV pic.twitter.com/3pFtgwVw1r
— Aaron W. Gordon (@A_W_Gordon) September 25, 2018
- I was glad to see Patch followed up on David Meyer’s Streetsblog scoop on how judges are tossing e-bike tickets. The more media outlets that cover the de Blasio administration’s war on deliverymen, the better.
- I was also happy to see the New York Post follow my story about how NYC Ferry users are being needlessly inconvenienced by the United Nations General Assembly. (NYP)
- Here’s an extremely thoughtful op-ed about congestion in Our Town (yes, Our Town) by former Department of Traffic commissioner “Gridlock” Sam Schwartz. Biggest takeaway? Bikes are not causing congestion (but you knew that!).
- Don’t forget Thursday’s mega-BQE grippiest! That is, if you care about what drivers think, of course. (amNY, Brooklyn Heights Blog)