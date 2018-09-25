Tuesday’s Headlines: I Heart Roger Clark Edition
Everyone needs to chill out for a second. I tweaked my pal Roger Clark of NY1 yesterday and Twitter responded like WWIII had broken out. To recap, Clark posted a picture of himself in the driver’s seat of a car as he headed out to cover UN gridlock (which is no small obsession of mine). So, sure, I might have lectured him about getting out of his car to see how the other half commutes, but I swear, it was all in good fun! The guy is a national treasure, and all.
Now, the news:
- I didn’t love NY1’s coverage of the gridlock in Midtown, which followed the typical line that anything that inconveniences drivers is bad.
- I did like the news that the MTA would add trains on the 7 line during the L-train shutdown next year. (NY1, amNY)
- ICYMI: Politico’s Dana Rubinstein looked at MTA Chairman Joe Lhota going all NIMBY about a vital highway repair project in Brooklyn Heights. Well, we promise to not complain at all, Joe, if you fix the subway! (Politico)
- Meanwhile, amNY and the Times report that key MTA officials say the subway has turned a corner — which is funny, because that news comes just as the Daily News editorial board has lost patience with Transit Authority chief Andy Byford.
- Council Member Antonio Reynoso was touting e-scooters again. (amNY, Crain’s)
- The driver of the car that killed motorcyclist Julius Holloway should be charged, his family says. (NYDN)
- Brooklyn Paper Editor and citywide treasure Vince DiMiceli takes you inside the crumbling Brooklyn-Queens Expressway triple cantilever. Plus, I also liked Jake Dopkin’s photos from the same tour. (Gothamist)
- What do you get when you combine the best Jewish holiday and the best way to get around town? Why, a sukkah on wheels! (Brooklyn Paper)
- Mayhem in Brooklyn: Bklyner reports that a 10-year-old was hit by a hit-and-run driver in Ditmas Park. And the Home Reporter has a story about a 61-year-old man fatally struck in Bay Ridge.
- Here’s a new one: A Queens Assemblyman blamed bad design and Select Bus Service for a fatal crash on Woodhaven Boulevard. (QNS)