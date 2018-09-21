Friday’s Headlines: Day of Outrage Edition
Happy Friday! There is so much to be angry about today. So let’s get to it!
- The mainstream media widely reported on the city’s plans for fixing the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway before it collapses. But, of course, they all fell for the shiny object that the DOT waved in front of them: The Promenade will have its gorgeous view ruined for a few months! Everyone (the great Greg Mocker at WPIX, NY Post, amNY, Gothamist and even the outstanding Brooklyn Paper) was agape and agog, as my old colleague Cindy Adams used to say. At least Dana Rubinstein at Politico focused some larger issues. But, hello, world! What about the real story: Why are we spending $4 billion to fix a roadway that is used — for free! — by the car-owning minority and trucking companies? They. Should. Pay. What do the rest of us get?
- There was also a lot of coverage of the ongoing trial of the bus driver who ran over and killed cyclist Dan Hanegby last year — thanks to a judge’s decision to release the video of the moment Dave Lewis killed the Citi Bike rider. (NY Post, Gothamist, even the Daily Mail) The video reminds us that the New York Times’s coverage of the trial — headlined, “Was the Bus Driver to Blame?” — is an outrage. After watching the video, some Metro editor should remove the question marks off of every reporter’s keyboard.
- More car mayhem in Queens (Gothamist) and in Flatlands (NYDN) and in the East Village (NYDN).
- Vin Barone at amNY followed Streetsblog’s Wednesday story about a radical plan to fix Brooklyn buses, so, um, you’re welcome, I guess. (amNY)
- I know I tweaked the Brooklyn Paper above, but editor Vince DiMiceli remains a national treasure. The latest example? An election roundup that color-coded the candidates by party (blue for Democrat, red for Republican, etc.) But flip to page three and check out how he dealt with turncoat Democrat Simcha Felder!