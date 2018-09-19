Wednesday’s Headlines: Day of Atonement Edition
Sins? Sure, I have plenty, but there’s too much going on today to sit around atoning for them. So grab your coffee (or a Yom Kippur-approved substitute) and enjoy today’s news:
- The Daily News editorial board demands that Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza get to the bottom of the school bus mess.
- After yesterday’s paean to Andrew #StatusCuomo, the Daily News publishes an op-ed by John Raskin and Maritza Silva-Farrell that offers another view of Cuomo’s stewardship of the subway.
- If you care about all those burned up cars at Kings Plaza, here’s an update. (NY Post)
- The Brooklyn Paper goes where no one else seems to be going: Why so many polling sites in the 46th District in Brooklyn haven’t even reported their results yet — one week after the election!
- Who even knew anyone still cared about the Miss Subways contest? Vin Barone has the story for amNY.
- ICYMI: Politico’s Dana Rubinstein reports that Mayor de Blasio’s BQX “czar” has quit, which makes sense. Rubinstein also has a deep dive on de Blasio’s failed effort to tackle congestion, but it’s only for Politico Pro subscribers.
- Friend of Streetsblog Chesney Parks has posted another “cops getting food in bike lanes” video.
- And, finally, here’s a great video of #CuomosMTA during yesterday’s rain storm. (H/T
Check out #PennStation in a storm. @NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/f0N9ivOQDF
— Rory Mondshein (@Rory_Moe) September 18, 2018