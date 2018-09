Monday’s Headlines: Boomtown Rats Edition

And finally, I admit it, I started it. I tweeted over the weekend about triple-parking on Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, prompting State Senate candate Vickie Paladino to troll my concern for street safety. So I did some digging on Paladino, and here’s what I found: She’s the crazy person who got out of her car to confront Mayor de Blasio last year over a trip he took; she’s the crazy Whitestone resident who lied about the city’s process to create a bike lane on Northern Boulevard; and she’s the apparently uneducated person who doesn’t know that there are multiple Asian languages. Oh, and she wants to be a State Senator from Queens’s polyglot 11th District. I’m glad I looked into this! If you want to know all you need about Paladino, just click here