Thursday’s Headlines — Second Avenue Fix Edition
We’re still full speed ahead on our primary election coverage. Today, we look at Assembly District 46, which has an open seat because of the indictment of Pamela Harris. So click to read our showdown between Mathylde Frontus and Ethan Lustig-Elgrably. And all our prior coverage is archived here.
- Community Board 2’s transportation committee thankfully — and unanimously — approved of more protections for cyclists around the 59th Street Bridge, one of the most dangerous stretches for Queens-bound riders. (Now, if someone would fix Second Avenue below the bridge!)
- Cynthia Nixon, running for governor against Andrew Cuomo, told the Daily News editorial board that Mayor de Blasio hasn’t fought hard enough for congestion pricing. (She also nailed him on lead paint. Wow, with friends like these…)
- People often complain about the Mister Softee jingle, the Post reports, but maybe it’s because they don’t know the lyrics?
- The Long Island Rail Road is still having a summer of hell. (NYP)
- Uber keeps trying to be nice, but, um, call me when the company’s drivers no longer stare at a phone all day when they’re in motion. (Crain’s). An op-ed on the website takes a more critical view. And amNY’s Vin Barone also covered the company’s charm offensive (though some web programmer should stop labeling Uber stories as “transit”!).