Tuesday’s Headlines: Steve Cuozzo Has Gone Too Far This Time Edition

Welcome back to the grind! First off, we start our second week of State Senate primary coverage with a Brooklyn-Staten Island battle pitting Jasmine Robinson vs. Diane Savino. Savino was a member of the much-hated Independent Democratic Conference, which gave the Republicans control of the Senate…yet StreetsPAC declined to endorse Robinson. Kinda tells you something, right? So will her answers to our questionnaire.

In any event, all of our prior coverage is archived here, so if you missed our stories last week, this is a good time to bone up before the Thursday, Sept. 13 primary.

Now, the news:

Stay cool, today, New York!