Today’s Headlines

  • Forget Michael Cohen, This Is a Story — City Council Wants to Legalize E-Scooter Fleets (News)
  • Rafael Espinal and Ydanis Rodriguez Make the Case for Scooters (News)
  • De Blasio on L Train Shutdown: Trust Me, I Got This. Remind Me, When Does It Start? (News, Post)
  • CityLab Finds the Silver Lining in the L Train Crisis
  • Tough Crowd at Andy Byford’s First “Fast Forward” Town Hall (AMNY)
  • MTA Tweaks Staten Island Express Bus Overhaul During First Week of Service (Advance)
  • TransitCenter: A Broken Down Electric Bus Isn’t Cutting Any Carbon Emissions
  • WTF — Cops Brandishing Stun Guns Broke Up a Weekend Block Party Near Yankee Stadium (News)
  • 120 People Rode the Fifth Annual “Bike East” Between East New York and Jamaica Bay (Bklyn Paper)
  • Not All Road Ragers Drive Cars (Gothamist)
  • Larry Littlefield

    Hey Byford, people want “creative solutions.”

    How about borrowing $80 billion — $40 billion for “Fast Forward,” including $12 billion in extra costs to bail out the multi-employer pension plans

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2018/08/15/an-open-secret-mta-capital-costs-have-soared-to-pay-for-underfunded-metro-new-york-construction-union-pensions/

    $20 billion for awarding a 20/50 pension to the TWU retroactively.

    And $20 billion for the first 10 years of interest, so no one will have to pay it until everyone in Generation Greed has a chance to move away?

    In other words, since no one is coming out and admitting what has been done, who benefited, and how and for whom things will be worse indefinitely as a result (and not just at the MTA), doesn’t “fairness” require we keep doing it?

    It sounds like the one plan Cuomo, Cynthia Nixon and Bill DeBlasio could get behind.

    After all Pataki and Giuliani, Spitzer and Bloomberg, were able to work together to steal our future in the past, despite other disagreements. And the legislature? Just have their campaign contributors take them out for a steak dinner, and they’ll vote to do ANYTHING to the serfs.

  • Anonobus

    DeBlasio does seem out of touch on the magnitude of the L Train closure, but he has now officially said more about this than Cuomo who actually controls the MTA.

    The Governor can give personal rides with baked goods for a handful of displaced LIRR commuters during the “summer of hell” but is radio silent for 1.5 yr disruption for almost half a million L Train riders? #CuomosMTA

  • Larry Littlefield

    Cuomo and the state control the rails.
    DeBlasio and the city control the streets.
    But neither can control the financial disaster they were left with, and then added to in order to seek popularity. And neither can tell the truth about it, because doing so would offend the interests/people they need to seek their next office.
    It’s as simple as that.