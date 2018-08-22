Today’s Headlines

- Forget Michael Cohen, This Is a Story — City Council Wants to Legalize E-Scooter Fleets (News)
- Rafael Espinal and Ydanis Rodriguez Make the Case for Scooters (News)
- De Blasio on L Train Shutdown: Trust Me, I Got This. Remind Me, When Does It Start? (News, Post)
- CityLab Finds the Silver Lining in the L Train Crisis
- Tough Crowd at Andy Byford’s First “Fast Forward” Town Hall (AMNY)
- MTA Tweaks Staten Island Express Bus Overhaul During First Week of Service (Advance)
- TransitCenter: A Broken Down Electric Bus Isn’t Cutting Any Carbon Emissions
- WTF — Cops Brandishing Stun Guns Broke Up a Weekend Block Party Near Yankee Stadium (News)
- 120 People Rode the Fifth Annual “Bike East” Between East New York and Jamaica Bay (Bklyn Paper)
- Not All Road Ragers Drive Cars (Gothamist)