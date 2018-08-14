Today’s Headlines
- CBC Sounds Alarm Over Unsustainable MTA Finances (Crain’s)
- 130K Drivers Have Gotten by With Speeding Past Schools Since July 25 (NY1, News, Post)
- Queens Motorist Runs Over 11-Year-Old on Bike and Keeps Driving (News, Post)
- If Only de Blasio Was in a Position to Compel NYPD to Enforce Traffic Laws … (News)
- New Yorker to NYC: Stop Blaming Victims for Driver Recklessness (News)
- London: Driver Deliberately Runs Over People Walking and Biking Near Parliament (NYT)
- City Hall Says New Times Square Bollards Will Be Installed by Year’s End (Post)
- Freeze on Uber Licenses Sparks Wave of Registrations (NYT, NY1)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Heriberta Ramirez Still on the Loose (Advance)
- People You Share the Streets With (Gothamist)
