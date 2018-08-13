Today’s Headlines

  • Truck Driver Not Charged for Killing Madison Lyden; No Charges or Tickets for Cab Driver (NYT)
  • Another Family Destroyed by NYC’s Failure to Prioritize Human Life Above Cars (NewsPost)
  • TWU Thinks It Can Gaslight Straphangers Into Thinking Cuomo Is Their Friend (Politico)
  • S&P Downgrades MTA Credit Rating (Crain’s); Gelinas: The Debt Spiral Just Got Worse (Post)
  • Advocates Predict Disaster When the L Shuts Down (Post); Related: AMNY
  • AMNY Talks With MTA Accessibility Chief Alex Elegudin
  • Again, the Story Here Is the Culture of Corruption That Begets PBA “Get Out of Jail Free” Cards (News)
  • DOT Begins Work on Ninth Street Redesign (BK Paper)
  • Driver Critically Injures Senior on Woodhaven Blvd. — Miller and Addabbo Blame SBS (QChron)
  • Advance: Staten Island Needs More Bike Parking

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Larry Littlefield

    You could say that all NYC’s public unions have tried to gaslight New Yorkers into thinking they were the friends of public service recipients. That may be true of low-tax areas where taxes have been falling, but not the state with the highest state and local tax burden in the country.

    https://larrylittlefield.files.wordpress.com/2017/12/sl-tax-burden.jpg

    https://larrylittlefield.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/chart5b.jpg

    I still haven’t found a data source that shows that NYCT Transit employment fell significantly during the period when service and maintenance were slashed. Management was cut, but from what should have been excessive levels for an organization with workers who cared about their customers. I’m concerned that without three people standing over them, TWU workers just stopped working for a decade or so.

  • Reader

    Every park in the city should have a protected bike lane around it. It’s absurd that we all agree that parks are great places to ride a bike but provide New Yorkers with very few ways to get there safely.

  • Larry Littlefield

    That article on MTA finances really shows just how successful the generations who have been running NYC state and local governments for the past 25 years have been. They really did “take all there is to take.” They won’t do it, of course, but if there were honest they’d be celebrating, laughing all the way to Florida.

    And, of course, it’s not just at the MTA, not just New York, not just state and local government, not just government. Still under Omerta in New York, but not elsewhere.

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2018/07/22/generation-greed-away-from-new-york-is-omerta-starting-to-crack/

    Meanwhile, Trump uses tribalism as a distraction by separating immigrant children from their families, Cuomo does so by having commercials running about Trump and the NRA, and DeBlasio does so by having his second term be about racial integration at the handful of specialized high schools — the only school by that state law that requires admission by test, so he can’t do anything about it.

    Nothing to see here kids. Your Generation Greed pols, and their younger designated replacements, are fighting for you whichever tribe you are in!

  • Joe R.

    I really hope you’re wrong about the MTA maintenance workers not doing their jobs unless people are hovering over them. Slacking off when the boss isn’t around is understandable in a $6 an hour job with no benefits. It’s inexcusable if you’re being paid upwards of $25 an hour, along with a pension, health benefits, vacation, sick days, and personal days. The unions should really be on the workers if that’s the case, as these workers are giving a bad name to unions.

  • Larry Littlefield

    At some point, I plan to write to somebody to try to get permission to see the “Covered Employment” data for government run transit systems in New York City to see if there was a decrease.

    The MTA budget documents showed only a small decrease during the worst of the last recession. And that is what shows up in Federal Transit Administration data, and in the data from the Census Bureau’s Governments Division.

    I can only tell you there used to be a whole lot of goofing off at NYCT, and still is at the LIRR. At NYCT this went away for a couple of decades, as the workers and managers did their jobs. That’s one reason the subway recovered. I just hope the bad old days haven’t come back.