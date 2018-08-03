Today’s Headlines

  • Michele Patrich Thought the Evergreen Ave. Bike Lane Would Keep Her Safe (News)
  • Gelinas: Uber-Lyft Cap Could Serve as Prelude to Actual Congestion Pricing (CJ)
  • Times and CityLab Op-Eds Argue for Pricing Rather Than TNC Limit
  • NYPD to Relax Fare-Beating Arrests (NY1, WNYC); Post Sees Dogs and Cats Living Together
  • Related: De Blasio Defends NYPD Refusal to Comply With Fare Evasion Data Law (AMNY)
  • Chaim Deutsch: Let’s Not Get Carried Away With Bus Service Improvements (KCP)
  • NYPD Turns New 29th Street Bike Lane Into a Parking Lot (Gothamist)
  • For New Jersey Commuters, Chris Christie Is the Gift That Keeps On Giving (NYT)
  • Driver Rams Storefront in Willowbrook; Advance: Oopsie!
  • NYPD Won’t Hesitate to Risk Your Life to Save Someone Else’s Property (ABC)
    At what point will Streetsblog investigate collusion between the Governor and other officials and the auto-lobby? I know it’s trendy to throw around “collusion,” but isn’t this obvious?

  • Larry Littlefield

    The next step is for the police to stop harassing people for fare beating with fines.

    And for the MTA to cut service and maintenance based on the falling number of paid fares.

    Isn’t graffiti a crime of poverty too?

    And why are we harassing business people in finance, the makers, with all those financial regulations?

    http://www.philly.com/philly/blogs/inq-phillydeals/democrats-join-republicans-aid-finance-maxine-waters-jeb-hensarling-20180719.html

    Cut taxes. Why should we have to pay when we can borrow? Those who say other wise are “debt scolds.”

    And its time public employees were allowed to retire at age 50, and be compensated if they worked longer. After all police officers only work 20 years, so require teachers to work longer is sexism.

    And stop harassing contractors about actually doing the transit work they are paid for. Since those are union jobs, doing so is anti-union.

    How about EVERYONE beats the system, since everyone else is? It’s popular. It’s sexy. It’s fun. What could go wrong?