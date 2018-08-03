Today’s Headlines

- Michele Patrich Thought the Evergreen Ave. Bike Lane Would Keep Her Safe (News)
- Gelinas: Uber-Lyft Cap Could Serve as Prelude to Actual Congestion Pricing (CJ)
- Times and CityLab Op-Eds Argue for Pricing Rather Than TNC Limit
- NYPD to Relax Fare-Beating Arrests (NY1, WNYC); Post Sees Dogs and Cats Living Together
- Related: De Blasio Defends NYPD Refusal to Comply With Fare Evasion Data Law (AMNY)
- Chaim Deutsch: Let’s Not Get Carried Away With Bus Service Improvements (KCP)
- NYPD Turns New 29th Street Bike Lane Into a Parking Lot (Gothamist)
- For New Jersey Commuters, Chris Christie Is the Gift That Keeps On Giving (NYT)
- Driver Rams Storefront in Willowbrook; Advance: Oopsie!
- NYPD Won’t Hesitate to Risk Your Life to Save Someone Else’s Property (ABC)