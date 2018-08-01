Today’s Headlines

- Times Union Covers Flanagan Fundraiser Speed Cam Protest
- East Side Access a Vicious Circle of MTA Capital Cost Bloat (Crain’s)
- The MTA Held a Public Forum on Second Avenue Subway Phase Two (NY1)
- State Senate Candidate John Liu: Don’t Ask Drivers to “Bail Out” Transit (Gothamist)
- City & State Takes a Bike Ride With Mayoral Aspirant Eric Adams
- Bklyner Previews New Hillel Place Pedestrian Plaza
- TLC Office Will Address Fare-Refusal Discrimination (NYT)
- Cuomo Unafraid to Lead When It Comes to Burning Money on Roads and Bridges (Post, AMNY)
- Victims of Times Square Vehicular Attack Are Suing the City (Post)
- Wrong-Way School Bus Driver Carrying Kids Pinballs Through Crown Heights; NYPD: Legal! (CBS)