Today’s Headlines

  • Times Union Covers Flanagan Fundraiser Speed Cam Protest
  • East Side Access a Vicious Circle of MTA Capital Cost Bloat (Crain’s)
  • The MTA Held a Public Forum on Second Avenue Subway Phase Two (NY1)
  • State Senate Candidate John Liu: Don’t Ask Drivers to “Bail Out” Transit (Gothamist)
  • City & State Takes a Bike Ride With Mayoral Aspirant Eric Adams
  • Bklyner Previews New Hillel Place Pedestrian Plaza
  • TLC Office Will Address Fare-Refusal Discrimination (NYT)
  • Cuomo Unafraid to Lead When It Comes to Burning Money on Roads and Bridges (Post, AMNY)
  • Victims of Times Square Vehicular Attack Are Suing the City (Post)
  • Wrong-Way School Bus Driver Carrying Kids Pinballs Through Crown Heights; NYPD: Legal! (CBS)