Today’s Headlines

- One Year After Cuomo Declared Subway Emergency, Few Signs of Progress (NYT)
- Byford’s Short-Term Plan: Identify and Remove Unnecessary Signal Timers (News)
- Cuomo’s Color Scheme Whims for Car Tunnels Cost the MTA $20-$30 Million (Post)
- Teflon Andrew? (Politico)
- Administrative Law Judge Rules That Uber Drivers Are, in Fact, Employed By Uber (News)
- Ofo Pulls Out of Bronx Bike-Share Pilot (Crain’s)
- With Amtrak Repairs Complete, LIRR Resumes Full Service to Penn (AMNY)
- EDC Interrupted Ferry Service to Greenpoint Thursday for Unplanned Pier Maintenance (Post)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Three People, Including 6-Year-Old Child, in Borough Park (NY1)
- Off-Duty NYPD Lieutenant Busted for Driving Drunk (News)
- Didn’t Take Long for NYPD to Figure Out a Cyclist Entrapment Scheme at Domino Park (Gothamist)
